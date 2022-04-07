Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment

The United are our skateboards movement, born in Ploemeur (Morbihan) in April 2021, launches a large collection of skateboarding equipment across Brittany and elsewhere.

This humanitarian project was born from a meeting in Libreville between Basile Danet, a sports educator for 9 years in Brittany, and Hugo, a French expatriate in Gabon.

“We saw first-hand the distress experienced by practitioners of skateboarding,” explains Basile Danet. “It is important for them to have access to equipment. And it’s not uncommon to see two riders over there for a board.”

This 28 year old Ploemeurois, holder of the State Diploma of Youth, Education popular and sports (DEJEPS), has made his passion for skateboarding his profession. He has been developing skateboarding in the Brittany region for 9 years by conducting several events and giving skate lessons.

He also sits as a jury for national exams with the French Roller and Skateboard Federation (FFRS). « Skateboarding is not just a singular pastime, says Basile Danet.

It is also an alternative that allows us to go beyond ourselves, to create, to build and to come closer to a cultural and artistic universe. I am delighted to see that all these people met in recent years in Brittany, all these local actors, skate shops and clubs are now joining this humanitarian project.”

Solidarity collection points have been set up throughout Brittany thanks to the support of these partners. Result : 100 boards have already been collected as well as skate material and shoes. A new shipment of parcels must take place next year, with the help of a partner. A new collection of material will be launched in 2022 at events such as small contests (skate competitions).

The «United are our skateboards» movement is destined to go beyond borders to see skateboarding develop in other countries where skateboarding lacks the means to develop. It must continue to help athletes whose means to create and build places for skateboarding are limited in their country. « United are our skateboards» above all the values of skateboarding: creativity, self-confi dence, construction, art, solidarity, respect, surpassing oneself, sharing, alternative commitment.

“I have been teaching skateboarding for weeks at the "Victor-Hugo Manjushree Vidyapith" school near Budhanilkantar. The young people are delighted.”