COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 89 Recoveries

April 8, 2022, 4:02 p.m.

With 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,556.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2819 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 11 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was not detected in 1849 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 669 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 39 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 726 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 12 are admitted to the ICU and two are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 89 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 965,936 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

