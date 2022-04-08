Nepal-Bangladesh Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Nepal-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations

Congratulatory messages have been exchanged between the Presidents and Prime Ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh marking the special occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On this special occasion, President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari extended the warmest congratulations to Mohammad Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh and to the Government and people of Bangladesh. The President happily recalled that Nepal was one of the earliest countries to recognize Bangladesh’s independence five decades ago and expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of Nepal-Bangladesh relations reinforced by growing cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, energy, culture and education.

The President also recalled her State Visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 on the occasion of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and expressed the confidence that Nepal-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation would continue to grow and deepen in the days to come.

Separately, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh. While extending warm greetings to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Prime MinisterDeubashared his happiness that Nepal and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister stated that Nepal and Bangladesh have been advancing collaboration and partnership in trade, tourism, energy and connectivity among others offering new and vast potentials for mutual benefit. The Prime Minister further mentioned that Nepal and Bangladesh have been working in close cooperation, both at regional platforms such as SAARC, BIMSTEC and BBIN and at multilateral forums such as UN and WTO on matters of mutual interests including climate change, sustainable development, multilateral trade and public health.

Similarly, President of Bangladesh . Mohammad Abdul Hamid, in his congratulatory message to President Bidya Devi Bhandari, expressed satisfaction over growing trade and economic relations between the two countries. While appreciating the fact that both countries have been maintaining very close relations, the President of Bangladesh also fondly recalled his official goodwill visit to Nepal in 2019. He also expressed confidence that Nepal and Bangladesh would continue to work together for the attainment of shared vision of prosperity and development for both countries and peoples.

On the same occasion, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba, mentioned that Nepal’s early recognition to Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign nation and subsequent establishment of diplomatic relations on 8 April 1972 was a reflection of close friendship between the two countries.

While highlighting theshared socio-cultural linkages and multitude of commonalities that have developed over the years through mutual support and cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh also expressed her commitment to work together with Nepal to further strengthen bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy cooperation and tourism.

Nepal and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations on 8 April 1972.