Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

April 9, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Province 1 and at a few places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly Cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

