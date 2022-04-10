Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places of Madesh Province

Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair rest of the Provinces. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.