Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places of Madesh Province

Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places of Madesh Province

April 10, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair rest of the Provinces. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ramnvami 2022: Importance And Significance
Apr 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 44 Recoveries
Apr 09, 2022
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ashtami: Day Of Mahagauri
Apr 09, 2022
Finance Ministry Suspended Governor Adhikari
Apr 09, 2022

More on Weather

Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rains Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Needs Concerted Efforts To Revive Tourism: Binayak Shah By Keshab Poudel Apr 10, 2022
Ramnvami 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
Pregnancy: Inherent Privilege Or Obstacle To Development By Kripa Subedi Apr 10, 2022
Gopal Krishna Ghimire Elected NBA President By Agencies Apr 10, 2022
Kremlin Says Russia To End Special Operation In Ukraine By Agencies Apr 10, 2022
British PM Johonson Walked At The Street Of Kyiv With Ukrainian President Volodymyr By Agencies Apr 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75