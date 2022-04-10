Lalitpur Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2infections, Lalitpur recorded 2.

With 3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,571.