Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

April 11, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

LIATILE PUTSOA

UNITED NATIONS MISSION IN SOUTH SUDAN UNMISS

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1721 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 31, 2022
As Monsoon Looks Active, More Rain Across Nepal
Jul 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 710 New Cases, 1175 Recovery And 12Deaths
Dec 19, 2020
Prime Minister Of Qatar Assures Nepal To Take Care Nepali Citizens
Apr 24, 2020
Nepali Congress Urges Government To Prevent Spreading Coronavirus
Jan 26, 2020

More on Weather

Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places of Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rains Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy Across Nepal On April 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
Everest Is Ready For Climbing By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Russian Defense Forces Intensifies Attack On Eastern Ukraine By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 48 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2022
Nepal Needs Concerted Efforts To Revive Tourism: Binayak Shah By Keshab Poudel Apr 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75