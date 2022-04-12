Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma

Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma

April 12, 2022, 6:16 p.m.

Director-General of Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Pradeep Chandran Nair has paid a courtesy call to Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of bilateral interest and bilateral relations. Nepal Army hopes that this kind of meeting will help to further strengthen existing relations between the armies of the two countries,

