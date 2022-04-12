Energy Minister Bhusal Meets Canadian And Austrian Ambassadors, Exchanged Views

Energy Minister Bhusal Meets Canadian And Austrian Ambassadors, Exchanged Views

April 12, 2022, 6:06 p.m.

Ambassador of Canada to Nepal, Cameron Dean MacKay paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal at her office in Singha Durbar today. MacKay is the non-resident ambassador of Canada for Nepal.

On the occasion, Minister Bhusal urged the Canadian government to extend cooperation to Nepal's hydropower sector by taking the bilateral relations established between the two countries in 1965 to new heights. She also urged the Government of Canada to extend cooperation in energy sector.

Similarly, Ambassador of Austria to Nepal, Katharina Wieser, paid a courtesy call on Minister for energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal today.

Austrian ambassador meet Bhusal.jpg

During the meeting that took place at the Ministry in Singha Durbar, Minister Bhusal and the Austrian ambassador exchanged views on various matters including mutual relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister thanked the government of Austria for providing support for the renovation of the Patan Museum and the garden at Keshar Mahal. She recalled Austria's cooperation in the conservation of the environment and cultural heritage and the development of water supply projects and tourism.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Bhusal also stressed the need for further cooperation between the two countries on climate change risk reduction. She expressed confidence that the Austrian government will support Nepal in meeting the sustainable development goals by 2030.

Energy Secretary Devendra Karki and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials were present at the meeting. Nepal and Austria established diplomatic relations in 1959.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma
Apr 12, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 37Recoveries
Apr 12, 2022
Elections Commission Printed Ballot Paper For 28 Districts
Apr 12, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki
Apr 12, 2022

More on National

Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 minutes ago
EU AMBASSADORS Visit To Remote Nepal By A Correspondent 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
CHINESE FM’S VISIT Hiking Diplomacy By Keshab Poudel 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Melamchi Project To Distribute Water To Kathmandu From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 21 minutes ago
ELECTIONS EXPENDITURE Questions Of Accountability By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 5 hours ago
DEUBA’S INDIA VISIT Warming Relations By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Lalitpur Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 37Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022
Elections Commission Printed Ballot Paper For 28 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022
Government Is Taking All Efforts To Strengthen Economy: Finance Minister Sharma By Agencies Apr 12, 2022
US President Biden Urged Indian PM Modi To Take Hard Line On Russia By Agencies Apr 12, 2022
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75