Weather Analysis For April 14 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal

April 13, 2022, 8:16 p.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

