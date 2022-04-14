COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 44Recoveries

April 14, 2022, 8:06 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,634

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2262 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1 case in 1080 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 479 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 24 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 455 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 12 are admitted to the ICU and one is under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 44 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,204 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

