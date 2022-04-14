Lalitpur Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case

Lalitpur Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case

April 14, 2022, 8:10 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2262 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1 infections, Kathmandu reports 1.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,634

