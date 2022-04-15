COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Cases And 55 Recoveries

April 15, 2022, 5:41 p.m.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,648

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3030 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was not detected in 871 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 438 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 19 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 419 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 9 are admitted to the ICU and one is under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 55 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966,259 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

