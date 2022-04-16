India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

India reported 949 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,39,974. According to Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 6 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,742.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 currently stands at 11,191.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

810 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases the total recoveries to 4,25,07,038.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.