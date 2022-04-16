Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Case s

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1988 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 3 infections, Kathmandu 2 and Lalitpur 1.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,654.