India Confirms 2,183 New Covid-19 Cases

India confirmed 2,183 fresh Covid cases on Monday, 1,033 cases more than Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases in the country stands at 11,542 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to media report, 214 more deaths were also reported in the country, including Kerala adding 212 backlog deaths. The death count stands at 5,21,965.

During this period, the daily positivity rate increased to 0.83 from 0.31 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

As many as 1,985 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,10,773 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.