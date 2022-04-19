Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3058 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 7 infections, all are reported in Kathmandu district.
