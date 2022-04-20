Weather Analysis: Generally To Partly Cloudy Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight