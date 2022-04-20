WHO Director General Is Paying A Visit To Nepal From April 21

At the invitation of Birodh Khatiwada, Minister for Health and Population, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of World Health Organization (WHO) will visit Nepal from 21 to 23 April 2022.

Dr.Tedroswill be accompanied by Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South East Asia Regional Office and other officials of WHO.

During the visit, Dr. Tedros will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh PrashadTimilsina.

According to a press released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visiting Director General will also meet Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Birodh Khatiwada Minister for Health and Population.