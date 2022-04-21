India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

With 2,067 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

New Delhi alone logs 1,009 New Cases, 60% Rise From Tuesday.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 480 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Centre on Tuesday advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.