India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday

April 21, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

With 2,067 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,47,594 while the active cases increased to 12,340, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

New Delhi alone logs 1,009 New Cases, 60% Rise From Tuesday.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,006 with 40 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 480 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Centre on Tuesday advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

Agencies

Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal
Apr 21, 2022
US Congressional Delegation To Visit Nepal
Apr 20, 2022
Melamchi Water To Supply From April 24
Apr 20, 2022
India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday
Apr 20, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Offensive Across Eastern Ukraine
Apr 20, 2022

More on India

India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday By Agencies 1 day ago
India Confirms 2,183 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths By Agencies 5 days ago
India Reports 795 New Cases In Last 24 Hours By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks ago
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Governor Adhikari Joins Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
Energy Is Always The Area Of Priority Of BIMSTEC: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Apr 21, 2022
Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2022
US Congressional Delegation To Visit Nepal By Agencies Apr 20, 2022
Kathmandu And Bhaktapur District Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 25 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75