Nepal Government Permits 740 Climbers To Climb Mountains

Department of Tourism (DoT) said a total of 740 climbers from 70 nations have obtained permits to scale Nepal’s mountains this spring. According to Department, out of them, 155 females and 585 males till 20 April..

As per the data provided by the Department, the largest number is from the United States of America. A total of 117 mountaineers, including 94 men and 23 women, have come from the US to climb mountains.

Similarly, the second-highest number, 74, is from the United Kingdom and the third-highest, 55, is from India. Likewise, 17 people from Nepal’s northern neighbor China are going to be making attempts at our peaks too reports The Rising Nepal.

There are climbers from Russia and Ukraine too. There are 25 climbers from Russia and one from Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are currently at war with each other and the former has been heavily sanctioned by the western countries.

The government has collected more than Rs. 395 million in royalties from the climbers who have been permitted 21 peaks including Mount Everest.

The other peaks that have been opened to mountaineers are Amadablam, Annapurna I and IV, Baruntse, Bhemdang Ri, Dhaulagiri, Gangapurna, Himlung, Kanchenjunga, Khangchung, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu, Mukot, Norbu Khang, Nuptse. Phu Kang, Pokhar Kang, Saula, Thapa Peak and Urknmang reports The Rising Nepal.

The daily added that the spring season is considered the best time to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. That is why the largest number of climbers – 262 individuals from 32 teams – have applied to attempt an ascent on the peak this time. A total of Rs. 332,114,100 royalty is collected from them.