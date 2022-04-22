COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Cases And 25 Recoveries

April 22, 2022, 5:42 p.m.

With 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,8714.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2133 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, nine persons with virus is detected in 1518 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 282 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 279 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 25 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966481 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

