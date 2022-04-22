SEE Exams Begins From Today

SEE Exams Begins From Today

April 22, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

After two years of absence from in-person examinations, a total of 488,742 examinees from 2007 examination centers across the country are going to attend this year's Secondary Education Examination (SEE) starting from Friday.

Along with the number of regular students, 11,454 students are going to sit for grade upgrade examinations and 14,564 students from 299 technical schools are also going to appear for their SEE examinations, the National Examination Board (NEB) informed reports The Rising Nepal.

The NEB is going to conduct the examinations itself again this time after two years.

It concluded the examinations through internal evaluation of respective schools in academic sessions 2077 and 2076 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day, an examination of compulsory English will take place, and the examinations will conclude on May 3.

