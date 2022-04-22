Weather Analysis: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And Bagmati

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.