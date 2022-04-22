WHO Director General Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Calls On Nepal’s Leaders

April 22, 2022, 6:43 p.m.

Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), who is on his official visit to Nepal, called on President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister. Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

President commended the leadership of WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular towards ensuring vaccine equity through COVAX Facility. President also expressed appreciation for the role WHO has been playing in strengthening the health system in Nepal. Dr. Tedros lauded Nepal’s achievement in reducing maternal and child mortality and for being a pioneer in a number of health initiatives including a nationwide new vaccine campaign against Typhoid in the routine immunization program, the first of its kind in South East Asia Region of WHO.

Earlier, Dr. Tedrosaccompanied by Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO southeast Asia Regional Office(SEARO) and other members of his delegation called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. While emphasizing the cooperation of WHO in further bolstering health services in Nepal, Rt.Hon. Prime Minister praised the effective leadership of WHO during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his hope for more collaboration between Nepal and WHO in days to come.

WHO director general activites.jpg

WHO-DG highlighted the Government of Nepal’s achievement in the health sector including through allocation of a good amount of budget for health services. He also applauded free basic health services as fundamental rights guaranteed to the citizens by the Constitution of Nepal.

Dr.Tedros also called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Naryan Khadka Yesterday. FM Dr. Khadka especially appreciated the leadership of WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed thanks for vaccine support to Nepal.

Dr. Tedros later in the day visited Patan Secondary School to observe the ongoing campaign for Typhoid vaccination. He also paida visit National Public Health Laboratory and Teku Hospital.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal is hosting an official dinner in honor of the visiting dignitaries this evening. WHO-DG and the Regional Director of SEARO are scheduled to return tomorrow morning.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

