Kathmandu District Confirms 2 New Cases

April 23, 2022, 4:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2133 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 2 infections, all are reported in Kathmandu district.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,732.

