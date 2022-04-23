WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Completed Nepal Visit

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Completed Nepal Visit

April 23, 2022, 5 p.m.

Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has left Kathmandu today for Geneva, Switzerland, wrapping up his three-day official visit to Nepal reports RSS.

The top leader of the United Nations' Health Agency, WHO, arrived in Nepal last Thursday at the invitation of the Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada.

Dr Tedros's delegation comprised Dr Poonam Khetrapal, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, and other high-ranking WHO officials who have also accompanied him on the Geneva trip.

During his stay, Dr Tedros separately paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka and Minister Khatiwada.

He also visited a school in Kathmandu Valley which was one of the sites used for inoculating typhoid vaccine to the children. Nepal is the first country in the WHO South-East Asia Region (WHOSEARO) to launch the typhoid vaccination campaign, tweeted Dr Tedros before leaving Nepal.

The visiting WHO high-level delegation was seen off at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister Khatiwada and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

