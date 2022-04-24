India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday

April 24, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

India recorded 2,527 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the fourth straight day with more than 2,000 fresh infections reported.

India reported 2,527 new Covid-19 cases, and 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry. This marks the fourth straight day India recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus infections.

With Saturday's numbers, the number of active cases in the country is now at 15,079. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

A total of 1,656 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total recoveries to 4,25,17,724 across the country reports Indian papers.

Agencies

UN Secretary General To Meet With Putin And Zelenskyy
Apr 24, 2022
33 Killed In Afghan Mosque Blast
Apr 24, 2022
WHO Director-General Hals Nepal’s Chandelling Covid-19 Pandemic
Apr 23, 2022
UN Secretary General To Visit Ukraine On April 28 , Russian Army Claim Victory In Mariupol
Apr 23, 2022
SEE Exams Begins From Today
Apr 22, 2022

More on India

India Reports 2380 New Covid-19 On Thursday By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
India Confirms 2,183 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
India Reports 795 New Cases In Last 24 Hours By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Mismanaged Nepal By Dr. Tilak Rawal Apr 24, 2022
PARYA SAMPADA Empowering Women By A Correspondent Apr 24, 2022
PARYA SAMPADA PROJECT Supporting Young Entrepreneurs By Keshab Poudel Apr 24, 2022
Candidates To File Nominations For Local Level From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2022
Journalist Girish Giri To Contest The Election As RPP’s Mayoral Candidate Of Birgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 24, 2022
UN Secretary General To Meet With Putin And Zelenskyy By Agencies Apr 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75