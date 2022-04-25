Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

