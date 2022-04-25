Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province

Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province

April 25, 2022, 7:41 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate
Apr 25, 2022
Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army
Apr 25, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 7 New Cases
Apr 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 25 Recoveries
Apr 24, 2022
Candidates To File Nominations For Local Level From Today
Apr 24, 2022

More on Weather

Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Hilly Region Of Province 1. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Analysis: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Analysis: Generally To Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Analysis: Isolated Brief Rains Will Likely In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

LOCAL ELECTIONS Countdown Begins By A Correspondent Apr 25, 2022
MD GHISING In A Rush By A Correspondent Apr 25, 2022
Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2022
Macron Reelected As A President Of France, Gets 58.5% In Runoff By Agencies Apr 25, 2022
Minister Bhusal Proposes COAS General Sharma To Increase Electricity In Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2022
Blinken And Austin Visit Kyiv For Talks With Zelenskyy By Agencies Apr 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75