COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 17 Recoveries

April 25, 2022, 8:24 p.m.

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,762.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 3642 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 19 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1133 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, two were detected positive.

Currently, there are 271 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, one are admitted to various institutional isolation while 270 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966540 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

