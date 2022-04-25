Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate

Keshav Sthapit To Contest The Mayor Of KMC As UML Candidate

April 25, 2022, 8:27 a.m.

Former Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Keshav Sthapit is filing nomination for the mayor again. The CPN-UML has nominated him .

A meeting of the UML Central Secretariat held at the residence of party Chairman KP Sharma Oli in Balkot finalized the names of candidates for six metropolitan cities and 11 sub-metropolitan cities, said UML Deputy General Secretary and Chief of Publicity Department Prithvi Subba Gurung.

Sthapit has been chosen as the party’s candidate for the post of mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) while Sunita Dangol will be the deputy mayor candidate.

Likewise, Harikrishna Byanjankar has been nominated as the UML candidate for the post of mayor in Lalitpur, Manjali Shakya Bajracharya as the candidate for deputy mayor, Krishna Thapa as the candidate of mayor and Manju Devi Gurung as deputy mayor of Pokhara, Bijay Subedi as the mayoral candidate for Bharatpur and Bijay Sarawagi as the mayoral candidate for Birgunj.

