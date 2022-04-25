MD GHISING In A Rush

Be it power distribution, power management or construction of transmission line, NEA has been facing problems everywhere. Since he took the helm of NEA, MD Kulman Ghising has been in a rush to end the stalemates.

Convincing the local people, he was able to clear the obstruction and complete the 132 kV Solu Corridor which was jointly inaugurated by prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not all people are easy to convince. Some people are rigid and irrational. Take the example of 400 kV Hetauda- Inaruwa Transmission line, a strategically important project of Nepal. Facing physical and legal obstruction, the construction work is still incomplete.

With the legal obstruction through interim order from Supreme Court by Madhesi leader Sairta Giri, the project is unable to erect two towers in Siraha. Similarly, the obstruction created by people in Hetauda completely halted the erection of few towers.

Despite facing opposition and threat, MD Ghising has been taking steps to convince the local people and local leaders about the importance of the project to distribute uninterrupted electricity supply.

The people, who spare no time to lodge protests and complain when there is power interruption for certain minutes, ignore the importance of the project. From local political leaders to local administration, no one supports to lift obstruction created by some local goons and land brokers.

However, MD Ghising has no choice other than to visit the sites and make efforts to convince the local community. From visiting the obstruction sites, clearing the local level obstruction on the construction of transmission line, MD Ghising has spared a lot of time in clearing such hassles.

Similarly, he has been visiting different parts of the country urging industrialists to use Nepalese electricity. As rainy season is a few months away and NEA would have huge surplus seasonal energy, MD Ghising has only one choice to convince industrialists to use electricity.

After months of obstruction, MD Ghising recently visited Dolkha and Ramechhap requesting local leaders to remove obstruction created in Gajryang-New Khimti transmission line.

Following the obstruction created by local people in Gajryang-New Khola Transmission line project, the deadline for the construction of project has already been postponed several times causing huge losses to the country.

To end the stalemate, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority Ghising visited the site Deputy Executive Director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha.

MD Ghising held discussions with the Chief District Officer, Village Chairperson and Ward Chairpersons to remove the obstruction.

MD Ghising said that 19 MW of electricity could not be evacuated due to lack of transmission line. Local people are demanding compensations to allow erection of towers.

“NEA is ready to be as flexible as possible on the issue of compensation and indemnity according to the legal provisions,” said Ghising.

The construction work of the Gajrang-New Khimti 132 KV double circuit transmission line project is built to evacuate electricity generated from the Khimti and Likhu river hydropower projects.

Due to the lack of infrastructure, the 12 MW Upper Khimti constructed by Himalayan Energy Development Company and 7 MW Upper Khimti of the second hydropower project could not be connected to the power transmission line.

Despite continuous efforts of the project management, the construction of the transmission line could not be completed as the obstruction could not be removed.

The obstruction was created demanding the high compensation for the land used in the construction sites. Those areas include Those, Dharapani, Betasi and Nammadd of Gokul Ganga Rural Municipality of Ramechhap district and Tamakosi Rural Municipality of Dolkha.

32 Kilometer long Transmission line has 105 towers. Out of the towers, construction of basement has already completed and 101 towers have already been erected. The construction of 20 kilometers has already completed with wire.

The construction of 132-33-11 kV substation in Gjrayng substation is at the last stage as all the equipment has already arrived at the site.

MD Ghising discussed the issue with Chairperson of Local Rural Municipality and Ward chairs of the obstructed areas and requested them to take necessary steps to resolve the obstruction.

Given the prolonged obstruction for the project; NEA has decided to build alternative arrangements to evacuate the electricity from both the projects. Now, the power will be evacuated through 33 kV Gajryang substation then to send to Jiri substation to link 133 kV national grid.

NEA is now planning to charge 30 MVA power transmitters in Gajryang substation to evacuate the electricity from the projects. Through this, 10 MW of electricity can be evacuated.

MD Ghising said that the pace of the construction will accelerate and it will complete before rainy session when both the projects start operating in full capacity.

Since his appointment as MD, Ghising has been spending enormous time dealing with the obstructions created by various forces in the construction of the transmission line.