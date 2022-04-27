French Ambassador Calls On CoAS General Sharma

French Ambassador Calls On CoAS General Sharma

April 27, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

French ambassador to Nepal Gilles Bourbao paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Prabhuram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarter. During the meeting, Brigadier General Geoffroy de Larouzière of French Army and other officials were also present.

COAS General Sharma and French Delegation discussed the issues related to bilateral matter and issues related to mutual interest.

