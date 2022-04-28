NC Mayoral Candidate Sirjana Announces Seven Commitments (सिर्जना को सात स )

Known for her simplicity and humbleness, Sirjana Singh, Nepali Congress mayoral candidate of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, has announced her seven commitments in a low profile programs without Flory words and tall and populist commitments to fool the voters.

As her name started from the Nepali alphabet sa, Nepali Congress mayoral candidate Sirjana Singh also has announced her commitment Sirjana ko sat s सिर्जना को सात स

On behalf of the ruling coalition, the election manifesto of the Nepali Congress candidate Sirjana Singh for the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) mayor has been unveiled. In a program organized in Kathmandu, Singh expressed she made public her election manifesto.

She expressed her commitment based on key points including service and good governance, health, education and social security, a clean and sustainable environment, safe city, culture, heritage and security, strong and advanced infrastructure and strong youth, self-reliant women, and creative metropolis.

1 Service and good governance

She declares that she will administer the KMC within rules, and regulations. Corruption-free, efficient service delivery establishes KMC as the best metropolitan. Work to achieve the target in close collaboration with Federal and Provincial governments, other metropolitans, the private sector, non-covenantal organizations and the community.

2 Health, education, and social security

Improvement of the quality of education and learning, I commit to making them accessible to all. In developing the Metropolitan health system, all the wards should have urban health promotion centers with the facilities like prevention, testing, curative and rehabilitation and operate municipal hospitals with specialist services. I express my commitment to bringing special social protection programs to address senior citizens, persons with disability, people below the poverty line and other marginalized communities.

3 Clean, Clean sustainable environment.

I will make KMC zero waste metropolitan. For the drinkable water, and clean air, I will create necessary legal, institutional and infrastructures. I will work to rehabilitate, protect and expand public open spaces, parks, forests, Hiti, well, ponds, Baha, Falcha

4 Safe City

I will take the necessary steps to make the city safe and walk without fairness for women, children, senior citizens, people with disability and all others. I will make Kathmandu capable of disaster resilience.

5 Culture, Heritage and civilization:

I will work to promote and protect indigenous knowledge, language, festivals, music, instruments, fairs, professions, and books with ownership of the community and connect KMC culture with tourism. Protecting and promoting Guthi System, I will work for sustainable development.

6 Strong and developed Infrastructure

Building infrastructures for easy walking, I will develop KMC as pedestrians friendly. I will promote indigenous knowledge, technology and materials for the construction of infrastructures in the city. I am committed to enhancing the institutional capacity of KMC to start the renovation, maintain ace, construction and expansion of all infrastructures owned by KMC completed in time with quality.

7 Capacitated youth, independent Women and creative KMC residents.

I will take the necessary initiative to provide opportunities to the young, empowerment of women and enhancement of creative capacity. I will facilitate for necessary management for the development of entrepreneurship.