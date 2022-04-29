COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 13 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 13 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

April 29, 2022, 4:46 p.m.

With 13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,806.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 13 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 993 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 243 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 237 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966612 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Longs 10 New Cases
Apr 29, 2022
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 5.4 Percent: CBS
Apr 29, 2022
Elections Commission Is Near To Print Required Ballot Papers
Apr 29, 2022
NC Mayoral Candidate Sirjana Announces Seven Commitments (सिर्जना को सात स)
Apr 28, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 10 New Cases
Apr 28, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Longs 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Confirms 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

U.S. – Nepal Relationship Is People-to-People Connections, Sovereignty, And Democratic Values By Randy W. Berry Apr 29, 2022
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 5.4 Percent: CBS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022
Elections Commission Is Near To Print Required Ballot Papers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2022
Ukraine Does Not Accept Illegitimate Referendums: – Zelensky By Agencies Apr 29, 2022
NC Mayoral Candidate Sirjana Announces Seven Commitments (सिर्जना को सात स) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 28, 2022
Nepal Airlines To Make Maiden Test Flight To Gautam Buddha Airport By Agencies Apr 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75