COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 13 New Cases And 19 Recoveries

With 13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,806.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 13 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 993 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 243 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 237 patients are placed in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 19 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966612 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.