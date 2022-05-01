COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 27 Recoveries

May 1, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,828.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 714 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, 2 is detected positive.

Currently, there are 222 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 215 patients are placed in home isolation. One admitted to ICU

Meanwhile, 27 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966656 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,951.

