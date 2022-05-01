Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases

May 1, 2022, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2508 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 14 infections, Kathmandu reported 10 and Lalitpur 4 cases.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,828.

