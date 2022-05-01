Nepal Consulate General Organizes Tourism Promotion Fair In New York

The Consulate General of Nepal in New York hosted a tourism promotion event 'Nepal-The Wonderland of Natural, Cultural and Spiritual Beauty in collaboration with the Pacific Asia Travel Association, New York Chapter on Friday.

The program which coincided with the celebration week of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-US diplomatic relations provided an opportunity for the Consulate to work in collaboration with the professional tourism body to showcase the importance of tourism connectivity between Nepal and the USA and promote Nepal's tourism in New York, the Consulate General informed in a statement.

The program gave a platform to showcase Nepal's tourism potential and major attractions.

Acting Consul General Bishnu Gautam talked about the major tourism features and attractions of Nepal, recently added tourism infrastructure, facilities and new travel facilitation measures taken by Nepal.

Jeannette M. Juricic, Regional Director of US State Department of Office of Foreign Missions, Regional Office New York joined the event in solidarity to promote Nepal-US ties and tourism connectivity.

Ambassador Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the UN in New York, shared Nepal's perspective on international tourism and the unique potentialities of Nepal to become an international tourism hub of adventure tourism, recreation, cultural and spiritual learning and yoga and meditation, among others.

The event was held as a part of the Consulate's efforts to convey a message that after the pandemic Nepal is re-open for travel and tourism and Nepal is eager to welcome US tourists in Nepal.

Dr. Seth Sicroff, writer and a 14 times visitor of Nepal since 1974 and CEO of Sir Edmund Hillary Medal Project and Vanessa O' Brien, British-American Mountaineer, Everest Summiteer, and holder of Guinness World Record including on the first woman to reach earth's highest and deepest points on the earth (Everest and Challenger deep) shared their experience in Nepal, and what keeps them attracting to Nepal.