Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

May 2, 2022, 6:50 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A Global Annual Prize Named After Professor Subedi Established
May 02, 2022
Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases
May 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 27 Recoveries
May 01, 2022
May Day 2022: Nepalese Labor Organizations Celebrated May 1 As Labor Day
May 01, 2022
Nepal Consulate General Organizes Tourism Promotion Fair In New York
May 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 And Gandakai Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Enabling Our Forests To Help Us Overcome Multiple Crises By QU Dongyu May 02, 2022
A Global Annual Prize Named After Professor Subedi Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 02, 2022
OHCA Starts Evacuation Civilian Trapped In Mariupol By Agencies May 02, 2022
CONSTITUIOAL BODIES Everywhere, Nowhere By Keshab Poudel May 01, 2022
Kathmandu Longs 14 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 27 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75