Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.