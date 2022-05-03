Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas

May 3, 2022, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

