COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases,18 Recoveries And 1 Death

May 4, 2022, 4:51 p.m.

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,883.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 2372 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 19 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1448 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, no case is detected positive.

Currently, there are 217 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which,one is admitted to various institutional isolation while 216 patients are placed in home isolation. Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966715 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

