Russian Forces Attacked Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian troops have unleashed their rockets on a pocket of resistance in Ukraine. On Tuesday, they shelled a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, with civilians trapped inside.

Russian Defense Ministry officials said their forces were retaliating for an attack by fighters with the Azov battalion. An officer with that unit said two women were killed and 10 people wounded in the shelling.

Deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar said the Russians were using armored vehicles, tanks and infantry in their attack. He said his fighters would do everything in their power to repel the assault.

A United Nations official said more than 100 people who escaped the plant have fled northwest to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainians control the city. They've resupplied hospitals. Volunteers stepped forward to help those who've fled.

Russian forces have not relented in their shelling of other targets. Some attacked a military facility near the southern city of Odesa. They destroyed drones, missiles and ammunition that's come in from other countries