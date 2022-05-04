Russian Forces Attacked Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian Forces Attacked Ukrainian Stronghold

May 4, 2022, 7:07 a.m.

Russian troops have unleashed their rockets on a pocket of resistance in Ukraine. On Tuesday, they shelled a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, with civilians trapped inside.

Russian Defense Ministry officials said their forces were retaliating for an attack by fighters with the Azov battalion. An officer with that unit said two women were killed and 10 people wounded in the shelling.

Deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar said the Russians were using armored vehicles, tanks and infantry in their attack. He said his fighters would do everything in their power to repel the assault.

A United Nations official said more than 100 people who escaped the plant have fled northwest to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainians control the city. They've resupplied hospitals. Volunteers stepped forward to help those who've fled.

Russian forces have not relented in their shelling of other targets. Some attacked a military facility near the southern city of Odesa. They destroyed drones, missiles and ammunition that's come in from other countries

Agencies

Turkish Actor Düzyatan Expressed Happiness To Visit Nepal
May 04, 2022
French President Macron, Russian President Putin Talk By Phone Over Ukraine
May 04, 2022
IGP Duos Singh and Aryal Receive Insignia Inspector General
May 03, 2022
Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol Azovstal Plant Begins
May 03, 2022
OHCA Starts Evacuation Civilian Trapped In Mariupol
May 02, 2022

More on International

French President Macron, Russian President Putin Talk By Phone Over Ukraine By Agencies 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Civilian Evacuation From Mariupol Azovstal Plant Begins By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
OHCA Starts Evacuation Civilian Trapped In Mariupol By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Russia Steps Up Offensive In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Ukraine Does Not Accept Illegitimate Referendums: – Zelensky By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Putin Warns Outside Intervention In Ukraine By Agencies 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Turkish Actor Düzyatan Expressed Happiness To Visit Nepal By Agencies May 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2022
Seoul Tourism Organization: Making Seoul A Vibrant Tourism Destination By Keshab Poudel May 03, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 25 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 29 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 03, 2022
IGP Duos Singh and Aryal Receive Insignia Inspector General By Agencies May 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75