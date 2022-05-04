Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province tonight.