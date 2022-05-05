Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province

May 5, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Provinc

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of remaining parts of the country..

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of remaining parts of the country tonight.

