Nepal, India Border Will Be Shutdown 48 Hours From Mid-Night Of May 10

Nepal, India border will be sealed from mid-night of May 10 till 14 May. in connection with the local elections which is slated for 13 May.

The Election Commission has asked the government to close all international border points 48 hours before the polling day.

According to the EC, the commission has written to the government to make necessary arrangements to close all international border crossings 48 hours before the polling day.

According to the EC, the border transit points are to remain shut until the voting concludes, so the administrative work of the local poll will be completed in a free, fair and fearless manner.

A meeting of the EC office-bearers on Thursday decided to send a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to close the international border points from the midnight of May 10.

The EC has also asked to stop all domestic traffic on the poll day, the e-bulletin added.

All the printed ballot papers will be dispatched by May 9,” said EC’s Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel. Ballot papers were printed at the state-run Janak Sikshya Samagri Kendra (JSSK).

According to the EC, a total of 19,400,000 ballot papers were printed for the local polls. Although there are a total 17.73 million plus voters for local level polls, the EC has printed 19.40 million keeping in mind the need for additional ballot papers.

Spokesperson Poudel further informed that the EC has instructed all the staff deployed for the election to reach their designated places immediately and discharge their assigned responsibilities.