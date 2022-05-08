COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Cases And 21 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Cases And 21 Recoveries

May 8, 2022, 8:06 p.m.

With 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,942.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2905 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 17 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1105 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no one is detected positive.

Currently, there are 201 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1is admitted to various institutional isolation while 200 patients are placed in home isolation. One is admitted to ICU.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 966768 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday ported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,952.

