Macron Thanked His Supporters During The Inauguration

May 8, 2022, 8:18 a.m.

Emmanuel Macron, re-elected as French president in April, thanked his supporters during an inauguration ceremony on Saturday reports International media.

Macron vows to become ‘new president’ for France in inauguration speech.

He said that France has chosen a clear project for the future, independence and progress reports International media.

"France has chosen a clear project for the future, independence and progress," Macron said. "When the people elect a president, it is a new mandate and a new president," he added.

According to him, in the field of politics, "there is a need to prevent the conflict in Ukraine from escalating and build a new world." "It is in hard times that France always shows its best qualities," Macron noted.

Macron won the French presidential runoff on April 24, receiving 58.55% of the vote, while his rival Marine Le Pen of National Rally garnered 41.45%.

Agencies

