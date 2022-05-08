Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

May 8, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly oday

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases
May 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 21 Recoveries
May 07, 2022
Yale University Art Gallery To Return The Image Of Tara/Parvati To Nepal
May 07, 2022
NEA Begins Process Of Exporting Energy To India, Calling Tender
May 07, 2022
UNSC Expess Support To Secretary General Guterres' Effort To Seek Peace In Ukraine
May 07, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Mobilize 265,000 Security Personals For Local Polls By Agencies May 08, 2022
Macron Thanked His Supporters During The Inauguration By Agencies May 08, 2022
Ukraine and Russia say Completion Of Civilian Evacuations From Mariupol Steelworks By Agencies May 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022
Yale University Art Gallery To Return The Image Of Tara/Parvati To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75