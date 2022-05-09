India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases

India recorded 3,451 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total to over 4.30 crore, according Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases stood at 20,635 and constituted 0.05 per cent of total infections. With 3,079 recoveries reported, the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 253 and 171 fresh Covid cases respectively on the day. While Maharashtra witnessed one death, Karnataka did not record any virus-related fatalities on Saturday.

Health ministers of different states who attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) have slammed WHO for its estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is “baseless” and “intended to show the country in a poor light”.

They said India has a robust, efficient and comprehensive system for registering deaths and all Covid fatalities are systematically recorded transparently following a legal process.