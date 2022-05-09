India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases

India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases

May 9, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

India recorded 3,451 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total to over 4.30 crore, according Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases stood at 20,635 and constituted 0.05 per cent of total infections. With 3,079 recoveries reported, the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 253 and 171 fresh Covid cases respectively on the day. While Maharashtra witnessed one death, Karnataka did not record any virus-related fatalities on Saturday.

Health ministers of different states who attended the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) have slammed WHO for its estimate of 4.7 million Covid-related deaths in India, saying it is “baseless” and “intended to show the country in a poor light”.

They said India has a robust, efficient and comprehensive system for registering deaths and all Covid fatalities are systematically recorded transparently following a legal process.

Agencies

Nepal Army To Carryout Election Focused Air Patrolling
May 09, 2022
All Domestic Flights Suspended On May 30
May 09, 2022
Ukrainian Forces Claim To Destroy Russian Military Landing Ship
May 09, 2022
Nepal To Mobilize 265,000 Security Personals For Local Polls
May 08, 2022
Macron Thanked His Supporters During The Inauguration
May 08, 2022

More on India

India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
India Confirms 3,688 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Friday By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
India Reports 2380 New Covid-19 On Thursday By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
India Logs 2067 Fresh COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

LOCAL POLLS EC Sets Goals By A Correspondent May 09, 2022
POWER CRISIS Short Term By A Correspondent May 09, 2022
Crypto Currency And Its Effect In Nepal By Aarjan Dhakhwa May 09, 2022
The Individual Versus Societal By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh May 09, 2022
Nepal Army To Carryout Election Focused Air Patrolling By Agencies May 09, 2022
All Domestic Flights Suspended On May 30 By Agencies May 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75