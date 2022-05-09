Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki

May 9, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 14 New Cases
May 08, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Cases And 21 Recoveries
May 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces
May 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 10 New Cases
May 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 21 Recoveries
May 07, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Kathmandu And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rains Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gadaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

LOCAL POLLS EC Sets Goals By A Correspondent May 09, 2022
POWER CRISIS Short Term By A Correspondent May 09, 2022
Crypto Currency And Its Effect In Nepal By Aarjan Dhakhwa May 09, 2022
The Individual Versus Societal By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh May 09, 2022
Nepal Army To Carryout Election Focused Air Patrolling By Agencies May 09, 2022
India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies May 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75