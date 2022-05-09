Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Gandaki

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.